Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $8,902,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total transaction of $790,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,351,949.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,175. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Price Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $156.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 176.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $83.77 and a one year high of $160.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 4.75%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

