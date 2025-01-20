Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 3,409 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after acquiring an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2798 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.