Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 44.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $168.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.82 and its 200-day moving average is $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.73 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

