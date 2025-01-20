Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $1,942,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WPC opened at $55.81 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 138.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

