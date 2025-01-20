Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 5,241 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $3,867,206.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,691.46. This represents a 92.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $2,908,341.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. This represents a 39.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,698 shares of company stock worth $19,040,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BROS opened at $59.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

