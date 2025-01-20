Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,351 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $98.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1329 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

