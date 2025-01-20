Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $341,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

