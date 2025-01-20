Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,059,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 1,808.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after buying an additional 1,859,398 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Arhaus by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 636,691 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

ARHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

ARHS stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

