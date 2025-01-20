Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in ATS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ATS by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ATS by 125.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ATS during the third quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 19.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. ATS Co. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

