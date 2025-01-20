Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $447.84 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.73 and a 12-month high of $449.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.96 and a 200 day moving average of $376.85.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 2.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

