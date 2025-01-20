Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 732.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,493 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after buying an additional 1,164,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after buying an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,278,000 after acquiring an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 116.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 208,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA opened at $296.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.54.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

