PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stake Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 608.6% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $6,995,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

