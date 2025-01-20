Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,883,000 after buying an additional 1,131,850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 83,671.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,183,000 after purchasing an additional 538,010 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,553,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 544.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 545,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $213.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

