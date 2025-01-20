Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,571 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,804,000 after purchasing an additional 665,180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,874,000 after buying an additional 357,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,903,000 after buying an additional 344,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,872,000 after buying an additional 341,787 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $118.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average is $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

