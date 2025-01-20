Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LPL Financial from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $348.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $350.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.