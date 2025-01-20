Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $57,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,535.92. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $286,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,517,157.87. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $946,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.11.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $278.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $217.34 and a one year high of $296.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.19 and its 200-day moving average is $274.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

