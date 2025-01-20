Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.83.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $194.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.