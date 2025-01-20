Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Zymeworks worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zymeworks by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 23.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 401,068 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 121,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Trading Down 0.8 %

ZYME stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $956.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Zymeworks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 11,110 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $165,761.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at $132,638.80. This trade represents a 55.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 39,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $546,796.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,578,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,258,035.32. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 583,791 shares of company stock worth $8,110,803 and have sold 89,601 shares worth $1,336,847. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

