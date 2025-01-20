Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth $214,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $923.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, insider Charity Isely sold 2,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $87,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,441.70. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lark Isely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $178,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $387,738.12. This represents a 31.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

