Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $902,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 154,778 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $42.91 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

