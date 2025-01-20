Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $947,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 120,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 449.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DVN opened at $37.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

