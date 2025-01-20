Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 994 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $764,543,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 788.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 561,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,488,000 after buying an additional 558,774 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $208.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.03. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $223.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.