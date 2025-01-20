Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 7,907 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,420 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674,536 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,948 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,482,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,828,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,836,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,667,000 after buying an additional 120,453 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock opened at $101.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

