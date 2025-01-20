Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel sold 17,410 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $139,454.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,031,476 shares in the company, valued at $16,272,122.76. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $375,886.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,655.65. The trade was a 76.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,687. 17.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

