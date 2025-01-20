Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 137,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 52,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

