Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Position Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,011 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

SASR stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $39.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $189.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.