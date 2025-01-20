Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 44,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $196.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $201.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

