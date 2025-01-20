Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 116 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 53,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $101.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

