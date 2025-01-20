Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,124 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 219.2% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $97.96 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $73.67 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

