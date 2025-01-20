Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,264 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 38,260 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,861,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.87, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

