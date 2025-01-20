Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3119 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

