Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 968 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $272.11 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.91.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

