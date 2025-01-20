Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after buying an additional 518,083 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

