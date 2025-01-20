Saxon Interests Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after purchasing an additional 505,830 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $259.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $165.24 and a 1-year high of $260.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.50 and its 200-day moving average is $224.41. The stock has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

