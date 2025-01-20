Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

