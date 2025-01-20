Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

