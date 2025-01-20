Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Expands By 8.0%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AngloGold Ashanti
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
NYSE:AU opened at $27.28 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
See Also
