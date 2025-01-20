Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Expands By 8.0%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,836,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after buying an additional 962,141 shares during the period. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% during the second quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 683,604 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 297.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 193,992 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,504.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 391,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 367,306 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AU opened at $27.28 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

