Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Expands By 5.1%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.3 days.
Barry Callebaut Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $1,229.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,439.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,579.91. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,200.94 and a 12 month high of $1,835.83.
About Barry Callebaut
