Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Expands By 5.1%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.3 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $1,229.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,439.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,579.91. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,200.94 and a 12 month high of $1,835.83.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

About Barry Callebaut

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.