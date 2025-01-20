Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Grows By 8.9%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 120,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

CAPL stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $862.78 million, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.46.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

