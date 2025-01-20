Short Interest in Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Drops By 5.3%

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,784,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,884,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grupo Traxión Price Performance
GRPOF opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Grupo Traxión has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.05.
Grupo Traxión Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Traxión
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Traxión Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Traxión and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.