Short Interest in Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Drops By 5.3%

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,784,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,884,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grupo Traxión Price Performance

GRPOF opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Grupo Traxión has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Grupo Traxión Company Profile

Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.

