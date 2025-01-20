Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 597,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 289,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

