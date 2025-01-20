Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 597,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 289,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sirios Resources Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

