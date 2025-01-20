SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $73.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $933.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $71.28 and a 12-month high of $81.49.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.