SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 305.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.10 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.