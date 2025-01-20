Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

