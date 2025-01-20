SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,774,000 after buying an additional 817,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,657,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,075,000 after purchasing an additional 64,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.37. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $79.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

