Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.4 %

AMZN opened at $225.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

