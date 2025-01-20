Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.02 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.