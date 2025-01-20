Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.1% of Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $426.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.49. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.33.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

