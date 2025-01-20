The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,580 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 72,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,906,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.4 %

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.07 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.